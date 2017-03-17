Blanchard Community Library lauded with Chamber Non-Profit Award

By Peggy Kelly

The Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce recognized Blanchard Community Library as the Non-Profit of the Year for the ongoing benefits it provides to the community.

The Celebrate Santa Paula/Citizen of the Year Awards banquet was held March 1 at the Community Center where a sold out crowd enjoyed an evening of paying tribute to individuals and businesses that make a difference for Santa Paula.

“When I first moved to Santa Paula,” Chamber of Commerce President Marilyn Appleby said, “we went to the public library. There my son met Miss Ilene,” Gavenman, the Children and Youth Librarian.

On their next visit, Gavenman, “Not only remembered my name but my son’s name and that Peter liked pirate stories. She even had a book of pirate stories,” ready to be read.

“That’s when I fell in love with Santa Paula,” said Appleby. “I knew I was in the right place…”

The Dean Hobbs Blanchard Memorial Library opened on February 28, 1910, the gift to the community of Nathan W. Blanchard and his wife in honor of their son who tragically died at age 6. There was one caveat: all bars in town had to be closed before the library could open.

Today, Blanchard Community Library, said Appleby, “Under the leadership of a dedicated board and executive director and from its location in the center of town, includes a wide variety of services.”

The library serves the community in immeasurable ways: “Aside from being a place of magic for children, and many bookworm adults, the library offers literacy programs and mentors adults who are earning their GED. The library runs a wide range of youth programs, adult discussion groups, and a popular preschool story time.”

In addition, noted Appleby, “The library has embraced the newest technology by incorporating an app that lets you connect with library and ABCMouse.com,” an award winning curriculum available for free.

The library also offers eBooks, e-magazines and audio books via online access.