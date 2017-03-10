RHS students participate in entrée to employment

Santa Paula News

Five students from Renaissance High School attended the “Entrée to Employment” event held on Thursday, February 9 on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The event brought together high school, adult education and community college students with real-world employers throughout Ventura County. The focus was on the information and communications technology industry. The experience provided students with a unique opportunity to share, engage, and connect to the future business world. “The event was a great experience for the students,” said Nilson Lopez, a teacher at Renaissance High School. “One student was offered a job and two others

were offered internships.”