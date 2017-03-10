VCSO: SP man arrested for allegedly supplying heroin that led to overdose

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the overdose death of his friend for whom he allegedly acted as the go-between for a heroin purchase.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred December 29, 2016, at about 5:42 a.m., when VCSO Deputies from the Ojai Police Department responded to a residence in Meiners Oaks, for a report of a possible heroin overdose.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau, Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit responded to the scene and learned an unidentified 23-year-old male had passed away as a result of heroin use.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit began an investigation into the victim’s death.

“In a coordinated effort,” according to VCSO Detective Chip Cadman, “numerous interviews were conducted and arrests were made of individuals who were associated with the victim and/or involved in selling him drugs.”

Through the arrests, interviews and investigative leads, detectives believed the unidentified victim had obtained heroin with the aid of Clinton Zachery Erickson, 23, of Santa Paula, and from Gregory Scott Ledbetter, 26, of Ventura.