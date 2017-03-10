Council: NAMI readying for fundraising, mental illness awareness walk

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Ventura County is readying to step out to raise money and awareness at its annual walk, the City Council learned at the March 6 meeting.

NAMI Executive Director David Deutsch told the council that the Ventura County NAMI is one of 63 such chapters in California out of almost 1,200 across the nation.

“NAMI is the largest grass roots” organization that advocates for services, “not only for those,” with mental illnesses, but also their family members.

NAMI, said Deutsch, is based on education, support and advocacy for mental wellness.

The organization offers classes “To find out what is best to do for our loved ones without enabling them,” how to access resources and learn about mental illnesses and treatments.

“Family involvement,” said Deutsch, “is the biggest single indicator of recovery,” for those with mental illness.

NAMI also offers Crisis Intervention Team training to law enforcement, including Santa Paula Police Officers and others as well as school-based programs including presentations on college campuses that feature peers with a mental illness.

Speakers also address junior and senior high school students about recognizing the early stages of mental illness and urge lessening the stigma so those that need it seek help.

However “There is still a lot of stigma,” said Deutsch.

NAMI offers an array of support and programs for family members and those diagnosed with a mental illness and advocates to ensure, “Services are provided at the highest level as possible.”

Housing is also an issue tackled by NAMI, which offers services and programs in English and Spanish.

The organization “works closely with Ventura County Behavioral Health…we also partner with others,” noted Deutsch.

The annual NAMI Walk will be held May 6 at the Ventura Promenade.

