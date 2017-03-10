Jared Lee honored with Chamber of Commerce Beautification Award

An Eagle Scout who has remained active in the Boy Scouts organization, Lee was California Boys State representative, honored numerous times as a dental student, was a champion UCLA soccer player, and has served as Bishop of the LDS Church of Santa Paula. He has also been active in professional organizations, was an educator both for his professional peers and teaching for children, a lecturer, and a writer.
Lee told the crowd at the March 1 awards ceremony that he was 22-years-old when he proposed to his wife, Debbie.
“I didn’t have a job and when it came close to us getting married,” he was asked “What do I do? I said I don’t know…and then Debbie helped me become an orthodontist,” every step of the way through school to opening the practice.
“I’m just happy,” said Lee, “to be getting the award for being the prettiest!”
The annual awards dinner featured the State of the City Address by Mayor Jenny Crosswhite. Chamber honors were awarded to Citizen of the Year Harold Edwards, Dr. Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dianne and Dudley Davis, Community Service Awards to Elvia Hernandez and Carlos Juarez, Non-Profit of the Year Blanchard Community Library, Business Beautification Award — Santa Paula Orthodontics Jared T. Lee, DDS MS, Small Business of the Year Red Hot Foods/Santa Paula Salas Co. Burma and Butch Baselice and Large Business of the Year Bank of the Sierra.
Many elected officials and community leaders attended the annual dinner including Supervisor Kelly Long, Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi and Councilmembers Clint Garman, Martin Hernandez and John Procter.