Jared Lee honored with Chamber of Commerce Beautification Award

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An area orthodontist, actually Santa Paula’s only orthodontist Dr. Jared Lee, DDS MS was honored by the Chamber of Commerce with the 2016 Beautification Award for maintaining one of Main Street’s most outstanding buildings.

Lee was among a lineup of those receiving awards at the annual Celebrate Santa Paula/Citizen of the Year banquet held March 1 at the Community Center.

Jose Melgar, a past recipient of the Beautification Award and a Chamber Board Director, presented the recognition to Lee, who opened his Santa Paula practice in 2012.

“It’s a beautiful building on Main Street,” just east of 8th Street that Melgar said also housed the city’s first dentist, Dr. Brown.

Built in 1926, the two-story building “Evokes an era of when detail and beauty were important” features of architecture in homes and businesses alike.

Vintage photographs of Santa Paula are what Lee uses for decorating his office spaces.

Melgar said the Santa Paula Historical Society also declared the structure the “Building of the Decade,” a location that Lee “turned into a thriving business,” with his orthodontist practice.

A graduate of UCLA Dental School, Lee next attended Columbia University where he became president of his postdoctoral program’s class.