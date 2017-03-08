Renaissance High School’s Future Business Leaders of America attend conference

March 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News

Members of Renaissance High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) team attended the Regional Gold Coast Section Conference on February 4, 2017 in Westlake Village, Calif. Congratulations to Vincent Mendez, a student at Renaissance High School, who received 5th place in the “Computer Applications” event. He will advance to the state competition in Sacramento this coming April. Above are members of the Renaissance High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) team.

Vincent Mendez, a student at Renaissance High School, received 5th place in the “Computer Applications” event. Standing with Vincent is Renaissance High School teacher and FBLA Advisor, Nilson Lopez.





