SPPD: Juvenile arrested for repeatedly stabbing 14-year-old teenager

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile last week on allegations that he repeatedly stabbed a 14-year-old during an altercation in a quiet residential neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Cody Madison, the March 1 incident was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. when SPPD Officers responded to the area of Olive and Santa Paula streets for a report of a stabbing victim.

Madison said an initial check of the area did not locate an injured subject but as officers checked the area further, they located a 14-year-old male juvenile.

The boy, a resident of Santa Paula, had collapsed in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Santa Paula Street.

“The victim” said Madison, “was found to have multiple stab wounds to his chest and right arm.”

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the victim at scene before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

The suspect,” noted Madison, “was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on foot.”

The SPPD investigation revealed that the incident had occurred in the 600 block of East Santa Paula Street.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Santa Paula.

Madison that on the following day, Thursday, March 2, at approximately 9 a.m., “A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence, with the assistance of SWAT personnel, in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. The suspect was found at that location and was taken into custody without incident.”