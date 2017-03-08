SPPD: Juvenile arrested for repeatedly stabbing 14-year-old teenager
March 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile last week on allegations that he repeatedly stabbed a 14-year-old during an altercation in a quiet residential neighborhood.
According to Sgt. Cody Madison, the March 1 incident was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. when SPPD Officers responded to the area of Olive and Santa Paula streets for a report of a stabbing victim.
Madison said an initial check of the area did not locate an injured subject but as officers checked the area further, they located a 14-year-old male juvenile.
The boy, a resident of Santa Paula, had collapsed in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Santa Paula Street.
“The victim” said Madison, “was found to have multiple stab wounds to his chest and right arm.”
Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the victim at scene before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
The suspect,” noted Madison, “was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on foot.”
The SPPD investigation revealed that the incident had occurred in the 600 block of East Santa Paula Street.
Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Santa Paula.
Madison that on the following day, Thursday, March 2, at approximately 9 a.m., “A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence, with the assistance of SWAT personnel, in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. The suspect was found at that location and was taken into custody without incident.”
The suspect was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and an outstanding misdemeanor no bail warrant for battery on a school official. The suspect was later transported to Juvenile Hall in El Rio for housing.
Madison said he did not have details about the incident with the school official, the focus of the warrant other than it occurred at Santa Paula High School.
When it came to the alleged March 1 attack, Madison said it started as a “Verbal altercation over something that went out of control. The police have had some minor contacts with the suspect in the past, other than the school battery very minor. If you asked who he was most regular patrol officers would not know him.”
Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Shane Norwood — even anonymously — at (805) 525-4474 x 287 or at snorwood@spcity.org
You can also remain anonymous by calling the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, 933-5691 or email tips to tipline@spcity.org
Or, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org