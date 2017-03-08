New Supervisor Kelly Long visits City Council, notes local office hours

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

New Ventura County District 3 Supervisor Kelly Long visited the City Council at the February 21 meeting.

Being elected to replace Supervisor Kathy Long, no relation, who for 20 years represented the wide-ranging 3rd District, “is my honor,” said Long.

“I’m now on my eighth week and it’s been very exciting, it’s been great, a wonderful learning experience. I thank the mayor, all the council members and the staff,” whom Long said she looks forward to working with.

“Our door, my staff’s door, is always open,” she noted.

Long offered a brief bio noting “I live in Camarillo, am a part of your district, have three kids, 8, 10 and 13, have six degrees,” and works in orthopedic products.

She always had a desire to serve, “To help and advocate for those who couldn’t speak,” about their needs.

Subsequently, Long was elected to the Pleasant Valley School Board where she served when she decided to run for supervisor.