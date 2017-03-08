New Supervisor Kelly Long visits City Council, notes local office hours
March 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
New Ventura County District 3 Supervisor Kelly Long visited the City Council at the February 21 meeting.
Being elected to replace Supervisor Kathy Long, no relation, who for 20 years represented the wide-ranging 3rd District, “is my honor,” said Long.
“I’m now on my eighth week and it’s been very exciting, it’s been great, a wonderful learning experience. I thank the mayor, all the council members and the staff,” whom Long said she looks forward to working with.
“Our door, my staff’s door, is always open,” she noted.
Long offered a brief bio noting “I live in Camarillo, am a part of your district, have three kids, 8, 10 and 13, have six degrees,” and works in orthopedic products.
She always had a desire to serve, “To help and advocate for those who couldn’t speak,” about their needs.
Subsequently, Long was elected to the Pleasant Valley School Board where she served when she decided to run for supervisor.
“I’m looking forward to working with the constituents, listening to them…and I want to make sure our board is also looking out for our constituents.
“If you know District 3 there are so many diverse areas and citizens, and I’m excited to be learning about them everyday.”
Currently, Long is serving on about 19 boards and commissions and said she plans her first 90 days in office to focus on meeting with different government and other agencies as well as community organizations.
Long said she has a “tremendous staff” that includes government and private sector professionals, including City Councilman Martin Hernandez, the former Chief of Staff for Supervisor Kathy Long.
“I have a very mature staff that can really make things happen,” and she urged the council and the public to meet with her.
Long also noted she has office hours in Santa Paula and Fillmore on alternating Fridays and is opening an office in Camarillo.