Dianne & Dudley Davis receive Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A vision that filled the Downtown with flowers led to Dianne and Dudley Davis being honored with the 2016 Dr. Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.

Held March 1 at the Community Center, the awards dinner featured the State of the City Address by Mayor Jenny Crosswhite. Chamber honors were awarded to Citizen of the Year Harold Edwards, for Community Service Award to Elvia Hernandez and Carlos Juarez, Non-Profit of the Year Blanchard Community Library, Business Beautification Award — Santa Paula Orthodontics Jared T. Lee, DDS MS, Small Business of the Year Red Hot Foods/Santa Paula Salas Co. Burma and Butch Baselice and Large Business of the Year Bank of the Sierra.

Chamber CEO Jack Pitluk welcomed the crowd and introduced Chamber President Marilyn Appleby and emcee John Chamberlain. Many elected officials and community leaders peppered the crowd including Supervisor Kelly Long, Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi and Councilmembers Clint Garman, Martin Hernandez and John Procter.

America in Bloom President Gary Nasalroad introduced Dianne and Dudley Davis, former owners of Do Right’s Plant Nursery whose love of flowers and growing things is now evident throughout the city.

“Our city was very fortunate to have the Davis’, who had a vision about eight years ago about what could be done to enhance the beauty of our city.

“Years ago,” said Nasalroad, “when I was taking a walk by their home, they asked me about joining them in starting America in Bloom,” a national organization focused on beautifying cities to eliminate blight, spur economic development and bring natural beauty to communities.

“Being an avid gardener, I thought why not? Little did we know when we had an AIB rollout meeting we’d have 75 people show up at that initial meeting, which proved to us there was community interest.”

The newly formed AIB group plotted and planned beautification projects but noted Nasalroad, “One of the first things we realized was this small board of five could not undertake all we wanted to do.”

But help was on the way with partnerships forged with Future Farmers of America and its coordinator Alex Flores, as well as other organizations and service clubs.

“We could not do it without the help,” that Nasalroad said includes the “close relationship we have with Ed Mount,” the city’s Recreation Director.

“He always helps us and we very much appreciate the relationship with the city,” which has also benefitted from AIB Santa Paula beautification projects.

“The result of that vision that Dianne and Dudley had for the city, it’s all around you…the hanging flower baskets, more than 140, planters with flowers, planting projects we’ve undertaken,” that encompass Blanchard Community Library, City Hall, Community Center, the old county fire station, and traffic isles at schools are just a few of the examples of AIB efforts which Nasalroad said occur at least twice a year.

There are also smaller projects tackled by AIB.

Nasalroad noted the couple “sold their Do Right’s Plant Nursery to Armstrong but that didn’t stop their nursery endeavors as you can see when you visit their home with their beautiful backyard,” with Dianne’s flowers and succulents.