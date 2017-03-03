SPHS Honor Society students support ARC

Santa Paula News

Members of the Santa Paula High School National Honor Society, along with their advisor Gretchen Speer and SPUSD board member Pam Thompson, attended the annual ARC Christmas Party back in December. Every year for the past eighteen years, the students have chosen a client from the ARC Foundation’s Christmas list to shop for and deliver gifts to the party for that client. There were over 50 developmentally disabled individuals on ARC’s list and the National Honor Society, with over 50 members, was able to shop for everyone. The party was held at Cafe 126 and a wonderful time was had by all. The National Honor recognizes students who are leaders at school in various activities, who participate in volunteer service, maintain at least a 3.0 in a rigorous course of study, and strive to be all-around good citizen at school and throughout the community.