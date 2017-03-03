SP Collective Impact Project gets into gear by outlining program, goals

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Community leaders and stakeholders met last week to address how Santa Paulans can reverse the cycle of poverty by getting into gear with a variety of efforts and advocates.

The Santa Paula Collective Impact Project (SPCIP) workshop was co-sponsored by Latino Town Hall and others at the Community Center, where dozens of activists, educators, social service providers and others who have been working together for months took another step forward on its “two-generation” approach.

“Reversing the Cycle of Poverty in Santa Paula” focused on challenges associated with issues related to local poverty, which noted organizers, “Continue to adversely impact the quality of life for our local residents.”

Santa Paula has one of the highest poverty rates in Ventura County and is among the lowest in median income.

Members of SPCIP have been addressing strategies and projects to address such challenges for more than a year and held its orientation meeting in September.

Participants were intentionally selected to represent a broad cross-section of the community based on the belief that no single organization, however innovative or powerful, can accomplish social change alone via isolated impact. Large-scale social change requires broad, cross-sector coordination from a wide variety of backgrounds to ensure multiple perspectives via collective impact.

The SPCIP also seeks to build relationships, capacity and trust among its collaborators to reverse the trend of organizations across the country that have failed to solve social issues by collaboration.

Santa Paula Latino Town Hall President Lorenzo Moraza told the crowd that “Your presence speaks to your commitment to the residents of Santa Paula…we are all interested in making this beautiful city of ours a better community for us and generations,” to come.

Moraza said the group has been doing its homework: “We have accomplished much,” including discovering that although there are many services for those seeking help and guidance, there is a lack of coordination among such agencies and organizations.

Now that SPCIP has the “Structured leadership team, we are ready to move into the next space,” and “learn more about the assets and needs to make Santa Paula,” a sustainable and safe community.

Literature was distributed that showed the city’s demographics, age distribution, socioeconomics, education, crime rate and even life expectancy.

Santa Paula, noted Moraza, is the second poorest city in Ventura County: “Only Port Hueneme has that distinction of being number one in being less fortunate…Santa Paula is multicultural, multilingual and small, but we have spirit. But, we are traditionally underserved and un-served,” and Moraza said that would be changed.

“We have been called to be shields for those less fortunate — if not us,” asked Moraza, “who will?”

Selfa Saucedo of the Ventura County Health Care Agency spoke about the “backbone support” that SPCIP would provide.

“It really is quite simple. It’s not a project of itself, it’s not something we’re going to do, it is more of a philosophy, an approach, a way of strategizing and selecting ideas and projects.”

She explained the five components of the Two Generation approach, each illustrated as a gear that must be interlocked to make it all work.

The approach focuses on creating opportunities for and addressing needs of both vulnerable children and their parents together. The five key components are early childhood education, postsecondary education and employment pathways, economic supports and assets, health and well-being and social capital.