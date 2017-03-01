Council rejects lower age for Measure T sales tax committee, seeks applicants

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

You’ll have to be old enough to be able to vote the City Council agreed after a move to allow 16-year-olds on the Measure T oversight committee flopped at the February 21 meeting.

In fact, according to one council member, volunteers have failed to step up for committee duty in spite of clamoring for such a panel.

Measure T, which adds 1 cent sales tax to benefit public safety, youth and roads, was approved by voters in November and is projected to generate about $2.1 million annually. As a general tax, subsequent spending priorities and practices could not be specified so the council committed to creating a committee that would monitor Measure T spending.

Santa Paula Officer Chris Rivera, the newly elected Vice President of the Santa Paula Police Officers Association (SPPOA), told the council that a survey conducted during the formation of the measure showed that 79 percent of voters said it was “essential” to establish an oversight committee.

More than 20 members of the SPPOA actively campaigned for the measure, which could raise salaries for local police, among the lowest paid in Ventura County.

Rivera said “mature and professional” members of the community should be charged with Measure T oversight, the lack of which could raise council accountability issues.

The committee, he added, is not the place to “gain life experience…”

And, said Rivera, “Your police department is in a state of emergency,” facing the loss of nine officers and two dispatchers looking for positions at other agencies due to salary disparity and other issues.

“We ask you to acknowledge the facts and listen to your employees,” he added.

“I think it was just a youth representative, you find that objectionable?” said Councilman John Procter.