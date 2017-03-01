Design Workshop draws dozens interested in future of Downtown

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Dozens of people visited City Hall Saturday where paintings were replaced by about two-dozen oversized sheets, each one showcasing an improvement for the historic Downtown — each sporting red and green dots — or seeking input.

The February 25 workshop was just the latest step in defining what people want in the Downtown, ranging from brick and mortar such as parking structures and an event center to green — as in cash generated by a Business Improvement District for maintenance and marketing.

Santa Paula High School Key Club members were on hand helping greet the almost 50 visitors who signed in and handing out the red and green dots signifying “votes” for each of the 21 concepts resulting from interviews with stakeholders and a public survey. The Key Club members were also bilingual and ready to answer questions from Spanish-speaking visitors.

Some concept pages showed a sea of green, while others were an even mix of green and red — yes and no — votes. A few were completely skipped over. Results even changed from a majority of red to more green when a concept of a mixed-use commercial and parking structure — parking starting on the second floor — was labeled “Not a high rise! 2 floors max!”

Saturday’s workshop was just the latest of a years’ long effort to tackle the Downtown, famed for appearing as a backdrop for numerous movies, television shows and commercials.

In 2011, the Downtown was the focus of a San Luis Obispo Cal Poly student Design Team who spent months visiting the city and garnering input on the Downtown. In 2012 they presented the results of their survey and recommendations for the future.

Several people that visited Saturday questioned the number of studies done on the Downtown while others, such as Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi, noted public input is valuable.

“I think it’s useful to get commens,” said Gherardi, but she questioned the lack of certain aspects centered on economics, such as how to encourage boutiques and reopening the Tower Theater as a art film house.

“We have to develop a niche,” she noted, to draw residents and visitors alike to the Downtown.

Laura Hernandez of Port Hueneme, a Santa Paula native and frequent visitor, agreed.

She questioned whether the workshop should have included mention of the Mural Project, 10 art pieces by noted artists throughout the city highlighting history and culture, and the possible impacts on tourism if the project was expanded.

Hernandez said specifics folded into the concepts would have been helpful, such as detouring the bike trails into the Downtown.

One concept centered on signage and Hernandez voted yes with a green dot: “I’m really in favor of that.”