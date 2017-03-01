Fillmore’s Christian Evangelical Church destroyed by early morning fire

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Fire responded early Sunday to a fire that destroyed a Fillmore church and displaced the pastor’s family of five, who lived in the nearby parsonage.

According to the Fillmore Fire Department, they responded about 4:50 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 900 block of 3rd Street, the Christian Evangelical Church.

Mutual aid was requested from Ventura County Fire and Santa Paula Fire departments.

Upon arrival firefighters found the three-story steeple fully involved in flames below electrical power lines, which prevented firefighters from entering the one-story church.

Those flames were also threatening several surrounding structures including the pastor’s residence.

Firefighters attacked the main fire and fanned out to protect the other structures including the pastor’s home. The family of five was able to exit their home without injury.

Eventually, the steeple collapsed into the church and the fire was knocked down by 5:42 a.m.

Santa Paula Assistant Fire Chief Vern Alstot said six engines responded to the scene including SPFD Engine 81.