SPPD: Crime rate on the ‘down low’ with 2016 the safest in five years

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula’s crime rate is on the “down low” with 2016 being the safest in five years and returning to pre-2012 levels, a decrease Police Chief Steve McLean attributes to more cops, more aggressive crime-fighting and community help.

According to statistics released last week by the Santa Paula Police Department, the number of crimes reported in the city has steadily declined since 2013, reaching a new low last year of 426.

“Last year,” said McLean, “we arrested 133 gang members and recovered 83 guns. We recovered more guns last year than the previous combined — that’s a lot of firearms,” that otherwise would be used in violent crimes.

The number of crime-fighters also had a dramatic effect: in 2010 the SPPD had 34 officers, a number that steadily dwindled as officers left and retired.

McLean said, “When I got here,” in July 2013, “we only had 19 cops and now we have 31 officers,” which is reflected in the downward crime trend.

“And, they’re really going after gang members, those on parole and probation,” and more likely to commit crime but also subject to stricter terms that mean automatic jail time when free.

McLean also credits the community, which has become more proactive in reporting crime and providing tips to police, even anonymously.

He admits to being pleased with the latest statistics, that show that even, “Despite more challenges from the early release programs,” and the state reclassifying former felonies to misdemeanors “Proactive police work is paying off for our community.”

Part I Crimes — known as violent crimes — include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Part II Crimes — property incidents — include burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson and larceny. The statistics are collected each year by the FBI, which tracks the numbers nationwide.

In Santa Paula, Part I Crimes had declined from 686 in 2012 to 650 in 2013, and then fallen further to 535 in 2014, then 506 in 2015.

According to the SPPD: “The overall Per Capita Crime Index or crime rate per 1,000 people decreased last year from the previous year. Overall the crime rate decreased from 13.85 reported crimes per 1,000 people in 2016 from 16.49 reported crimes per 1,000 people in 2015 for a decrease in overall crime of 17 percent. When looking over the last 5 years 2016 has been the safest year. The year of 2012 had the highest reported crime rate per 1,000 people with a rate of 22.96.”

The city had two homicides in 2016, an increase from one in 2015. There were 26 robberies in 2016, an increase of 10 from the 16 reported in 2015.