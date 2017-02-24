Community Pulls Together to Help Moms Learn

Santa Paula News

Many of you have heard of FLAIR at the library. But do you know wahat FLAIR stands for? Family Literacy, Aid in Reading. And a COLLABORATIVE effort has brought new midday FLAIR classes to life for Moms with preschoolers! We have 2 levels of English classes during K-12 school hours, and childcare for preschoolers as well, so that moms (and dads) who are stuck at home with the babies, can learn English. In addition, the parents are being introduced to resources at the library, and reading to their preschoolers as part of the program, practicing their English and their role as parent-teacher.

But this never would have happened without the wonderful PARTNERS who have pitched in! Santa Paula Adult School has provided a credentialed ESL teacher for the Beginning level. Two of our experienced Adult Literacy teachers are taking the upper levels. Santa Clara Valley Neighborhood for Learning (First 5) donated a certificated preschool teacher AND children’s furniture and toys!

Then we reached beyond education connections for funding. First a private party came up with a sweet gift. Then Don Tello, Market President, produced a generous donation from Santa Paula Community Bank. Finally, Tracy Grove, Asst. VP at the Santa Paula branch of Bank of the Sierra facilitated a Sierra Grant for $5, 000! The Sierra Grant Program focuses on programs that provide children, individuals and families with community services, especially those that reflect the diversity in our community. We were funded!

When Tracy and Don came to see what was happening, the students thanked them and applauded. Don told a great story about his own father coming to the Santa Clara Valley with the Bracero program, and eventually learning to speak English well. But how much easier it would have been, he said, if he’d had classes like these.