Lions’ eyes are watching you: Hundreds screened at Friends in Sight clinic

Lions’ eyes were watching as hundreds of people came out in the storm for the 4th Annual Santa Paula Lions Club Friends in Sight Clinic where scores of people were able to get a free vision screening and, if needed, recycled eyeglasses.
The February 18 clinic, conducted by multiple clubs in Southern California’s District 4, was held at the Church of Christ on West Santa Paula--- Street where Ken Ary of the Santa Paula Lion’s Club said some were waiting even before the doors opened at 8:30 a.m.
Those who wanted a screening were seen on a first come, first served basis — and come they did, in droves. In all, 332 patients were seen and only 29 needed no prescription. Seventeen patients were found to need glasses that would have to be made at an optical lab and 286 were fitted with recycled glasses from the inventory of about 18,000 pairs that are carried to each stop of the Friends in Sight statewide program.
One patient received “lifestyle advice” for dry macular degeneration and another patient was told they must have a follow-up in six months for diabetic retinopathy, a diabetes complication caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the retina. Nine patients were found to need assessment and/or treatment for glaucoma and two others told they need surgery on at least one eye for pterygium, a triangular growth more common in people who spend a lot of time in the sun, such as those who work outdoors. One patient was found to need assessment/treatment for a macular hole, a small break in the retina that reduces vision.
Of the 303 patients that needed eyeglasses, 129 patients received eyeglasses for the first time.
“It was a good day for helping many people and working together as a team,” said Brian Van Dusen, O.D.
Teams of volunteers registered, examined and then gave eyeglasses to men, women and children.
According to Barbara Daniel of the Calimesa Breakfast Lions Club, 56 volunteers as well as the doctors staffed the event.
“My job is signing up the volunteers,” a duty Daniel has done at various locations where Friends in Sight events are held.
She said future clinics are being held in Riverside, Corona, Tustin, San Diego and Mexico.
“We do them all over,” said Daniel, a firm supporter of the program.
“I used to do registration and we would have people that couldn’t see well enough to sign in. When they got their glasses it was so wonderful, really heartwarming,” for the patients to suddenly be able to see their loved ones, “children, grandchildren,” clearly.
She noted, “It’s wonderful that everyone volunteers their time, that Lions go out and do this,” for people that would never get an eye examination due to the cost.
Mark Brunette, O.D. and Doanh Nguyen, O.D. of Miramar Eye Specialists Group Santa Paula-Ventura and Aaron Luekenga, O.D. and Carey B. Poultney, O.D. of Santa Paula-based Heritage Valley Eye Care joined Van Dusen in examining the patients.
Members of the Santa Paula Lions Club, Leo’s Club, Oxnard Channel Islands, Camarillo Amber’s Lights, Ventura Downtown, Santa Fe Springs, Camp Teresita Pines, Cucamonga District Host, Hemet/San Jacinto Centennial, Seal Beach, West Covina and Calimesa Breakfast Lions clubs were on hand to help as well as numerous non-Lions, including Liz and Robert Perez, Pastors of the Santa Paula Church of Christ.
From July 2015 through June 2016 alone, California Lions Friends in Sight held 32 vision screening clinics serving 12,322 patients and providing 10,464 pairs of recycled eyeglasses.
The program, said Ary, had received a tremendous boost stateside when the federal government finally allowed the Lions to give patients recycled eyeglasses.
And they are needed: Ary said people had arrived early to guarantee they would have a vision screening, “We probably had 75 standing in the rain, just waiting for us to open.”
Lions Clubs collect eyeglasses year-round for this and other programs.
The Lions Club, founded in the United States in 1917, was declared “Knights of the Blind” by Helen Keller, who in 1925 partnered with the organization to focus on helping those with sight issues.