Lions’ eyes are watching you: Hundreds screened at Friends in Sight clinic

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Lions’ eyes were watching as hundreds of people came out in the storm for the 4th Annual Santa Paula Lions Club Friends in Sight Clinic where scores of people were able to get a free vision screening and, if needed, recycled eyeglasses.

The February 18 clinic, conducted by multiple clubs in Southern California’s District 4, was held at the Church of Christ on West Santa Paula--- Street where Ken Ary of the Santa Paula Lion’s Club said some were waiting even before the doors opened at 8:30 a.m.

Those who wanted a screening were seen on a first come, first served basis — and come they did, in droves. In all, 332 patients were seen and only 29 needed no prescription. Seventeen patients were found to need glasses that would have to be made at an optical lab and 286 were fitted with recycled glasses from the inventory of about 18,000 pairs that are carried to each stop of the Friends in Sight statewide program.

One patient received “lifestyle advice” for dry macular degeneration and another patient was told they must have a follow-up in six months for diabetic retinopathy, a diabetes complication caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the retina. Nine patients were found to need assessment and/or treatment for glaucoma and two others told they need surgery on at least one eye for pterygium, a triangular growth more common in people who spend a lot of time in the sun, such as those who work outdoors. One patient was found to need assessment/treatment for a macular hole, a small break in the retina that reduces vision.

Of the 303 patients that needed eyeglasses, 129 patients received eyeglasses for the first time.

“It was a good day for helping many people and working together as a team,” said Brian Van Dusen, O.D.

Teams of volunteers registered, examined and then gave eyeglasses to men, women and children.

According to Barbara Daniel of the Calimesa Breakfast Lions Club, 56 volunteers as well as the doctors staffed the event.

“My job is signing up the volunteers,” a duty Daniel has done at various locations where Friends in Sight events are held.

She said future clinics are being held in Riverside, Corona, Tustin, San Diego and Mexico.

“We do them all over,” said Daniel, a firm supporter of the program.