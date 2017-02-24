‘Ooh, La La!’ B&GCSCV dinner auction brings out romantic supporters

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

“Ooh, La La! A Night in Paris” brought out romance at the 13th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley dinner auction, where the Eiffel Tower decorations couldn’t compete with the towering bids prompted by the must have items sought by bidders.

The party held Saturday at Saticoy Country Club had been sold out well in advance, a compliment to the fun had by guests at past club dinner auctions. Among the crowd were elected officials from Santa Paula and Fillmore as well as Supervisor Kelly Long.

Demonstrating “amour” were Beverly and Nils Rueckert, both wearing authentic French berets to match the theme of the celebration benefiting the “Positive Place for Kids.”

The Rueckerts, like many guests, were caught in the mood of Paris and it was easy to catch the “Mon amour pour toi est éternel” look between the two, as well those exchanged by many other couples. Some especially had that look of love in their eyes when they visited the Marcel Marceau Silent Auction where dozens of gaily-displayed items were craved by bidders eager to write down how much they would pay for their heart’s delight.

“I put down a bid and then Nancy comes up behind me and erases it,” said Club Board Director Gary Nasalroad with a laugh.

“What am I bidding on? Well,” he admitted, “mostly wine!”

“Haute couture” was the watchword for the women; many clutched dainty, much loved “minaudieres” to hold their evening necessities and sparkles were evident all over the room.

“It’s just so wonderful that so many people are here supporting the club,” said B&GCSCV Board President Ari Larson.

That included sponsor Mission Produce, which had a table of staffers and guests. Bryan Garibay, Mission’s foodservice sales manager, started plotting auction strategy early on with co-workers from the global entity in the avocado industry.

When the program started Larson welcomed the sponsors and guests: “This is the event we hold close to our hearts, knowing that your generous support can make such a difference in the life of a child.”

“My job is about you and about the community,” and especially the children that are future leaders, said B&GCSCV Executive Director Jan Marholin.

In for special honors was former longtime District 3 Supervisor Kathy Long, who retired last month.

Long received “A nice red plaque, her color!” due said Marholin to her unwavering support to the club that spanned her 20-years as supervisor.

When the club wanted to create the Fillmore Club’s Tom McGrath Teen Study Center, Long helped secure one-time funding and “introduced me to the trades,” who volunteered labor and materials.