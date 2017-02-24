‘Ooh, La La!’ B&GCSCV dinner auction brings out romantic supporters

“Ooh, La La! A Night in Paris” brought out romance at the 13th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley dinner auction, where the Eiffel Tower decorations couldn’t compete with the towering bids prompted by the must have items sought by bidders.
The party held Saturday at Saticoy Country Club had been sold out well in advance, a compliment to the fun had by guests at past club dinner auctions. Among the crowd were elected officials from Santa Paula and Fillmore as well as Supervisor Kelly Long.
Demonstrating “amour” were Beverly and Nils Rueckert, both wearing authentic French berets to match the theme of the celebration benefiting the “Positive Place for Kids.”
The Rueckerts, like many guests, were caught in the mood of Paris and it was easy to catch the “Mon amour pour toi est éternel” look between the two, as well those exchanged by many other couples. Some especially had that look of love in their eyes when they visited the Marcel Marceau Silent Auction where dozens of gaily-displayed items were craved by bidders eager to write down how much they would pay for their heart’s delight.
“I put down a bid and then Nancy comes up behind me and erases it,” said Club Board Director Gary Nasalroad with a laugh.
“What am I bidding on? Well,” he admitted, “mostly wine!”
“Haute couture” was the watchword for the women; many clutched dainty, much loved “minaudieres” to hold their evening necessities and sparkles were evident all over the room.
“It’s just so wonderful that so many people are here supporting the club,” said B&GCSCV Board President Ari Larson.
That included sponsor Mission Produce, which had a table of staffers and guests. Bryan Garibay, Mission’s foodservice sales manager, started plotting auction strategy early on with co-workers from the global entity in the avocado industry.
When the program started Larson welcomed the sponsors and guests: “This is the event we hold close to our hearts, knowing that your generous support can make such a difference in the life of a child.”
“My job is about you and about the community,” and especially the children that are future leaders, said B&GCSCV Executive Director Jan Marholin.
In for special honors was former longtime District 3 Supervisor Kathy Long, who retired last month.
Long received “A nice red plaque, her color!” due said Marholin to her unwavering support to the club that spanned her 20-years as supervisor.
When the club wanted to create the Fillmore Club’s Tom McGrath Teen Study Center, Long helped secure one-time funding and “introduced me to the trades,” who volunteered labor and materials.
Perhaps Long’s biggest contribution, noted Marholin, was convincing a majority of supervisors to help fund a clubhouse in greatly underserved Piru.
“When we opened we had 40 kids,” above the expected number, and said Marholin, “now we have more than 200 registered and — about 80 come everyday. It’s a safe place, a fun place…we want to thank Kathy Long for not forgetting the kids along the Highway 126 corridor!”
“I’m so happy to be here,” said Long. “There is great heart and passion,” demonstrated by Marholin, staff and the board for the clubs and the children they serve.
“The kids need you every day…never forget that.”
Club Board Director and Former Board President Mike Mobley was recognized for his Progressive Management being in business for 30 years.
“There’s nothing Mike won’t do for us,” said Marholin, even when called at the last minute to help with unlikely tasks.
E.J. Harrison & Sons was also recognized with a plaque for their 75 years in the disposal business and ongoing club support.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley, said Marholin, “Is all about community and partnerships,” ranging from California State University Channel Islands who is working with Club Kids on 3D printing to Food Share, which provides not only programs on nutrition but provides food for the kids to take home and prepare healthy meals. The Fillmore School District is taking over providing food and snacks to the clubs and Santa Paula Unified School District has two teachers that spend much of the summer at the club tutoring children.
It is no surprise that the accomplishments of the club are known far and wide: “Our clubs,” said Marholin, “are a model site in Ventura County for STEM,” Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs.
Bidding was strong during the “C’est la Vie” Live Auction and it was the life for bidders who competed for top prizes, more than 20 including dinners hosted at private homes and restaurants, a BBQ for 50, golf packages, beach house vacations, travel, wine cellar, day sailing, a Catalina flight, concrete, Clippers’ tickets, paintball party and more.
The sought after Head Table went for $5,000 and the runner-up bidder was allowed to also purchase a 2018 deluxe table for a matched amount.
The most popular item that everyone won was Stand Up For Kids, where donations were given at the $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250, $100 and $50 levels to help fill club coffers.