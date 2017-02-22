Downtown Design Workshop Saturday to address heart of Santa Paula

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Stakeholders were interviewed in December and on Saturday the Downtown Design/Improvement Workshop will be held where the community will be asked to give their input into what they would like to see in the heart of Santa Paula.

The February 25 workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St.

Residents are encouraged to drop in anytime to view concepts for the improvement of the historic Downtown. In addition, those attending the workshop will be asked to vote for their favorite concept.

The workshop is just the latest of a years’ long effort to tackle the Downtown, famed for appearing as a backdrop for numerous movies, television shows and commercials.

The Downtown and its mostly wood buildings was burned to the ground in the early days of the last century and by 1905 rebuilt better than before. The bustling business district started to wane in the 1950s when the oil industry left the area; also contributing to its decline was changing shopping habits as outlets for major department stores closed and consumers were drawn to malls. Economic downturns also hit the Downtown, home to Mom and Pop businesses, hard.

The Santa Paula Downtown Merchants Association and the Chamber of Commerce have been holding talks with the city for quite a while centered on code enforcement, cleanliness and crime.

In 2011, the Downtown was the focus of a San Luis Obispo Cal Poly student Design Team who spent months visiting the city and garnering input on the Downtown. In 2012 they presented the results of their survey and recommendations for the future.