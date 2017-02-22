SPUSD: Instructional Asst. Lupe Garcia Classified Employee of the Month

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board honored a longtime Isbell Middle School staffer for her years of dedicated — and varied — service at the February 8 meeting.

According to Isbell Principal Dr. Ricardo Araiza, he intended to read the nomination submitted by teacher Liz Perez who nominated Lupe Garcia as Classified Employee of the Month.

“Lupe demonstrates a commitment and passion as a Speech-Language Instructional Assistant here at Isbell Middle School,” where “Her passion is seen daily by her ability to attend and care for students with speech delays and communication difficulties.”

Garcia read Araiza, “Is also driven to help her fellow staff members by informing them of important issues relating to schedules, changes, events, meetings and distribution of union information.”

She is “willing to participate as in interpreter for Spanish-speaking parents during IEPs when needed and is readily able to lend a helping hand in the Mild-Moderate classroom when other assistants are absent.”

An Isbell Middle School instructional aide for almost 11 years, “During this time, Lupe has only missed two days in eleven years. Wow! She’s been out twice,” once for her brother’s funeral and a second time for recovery from a minor surgery.