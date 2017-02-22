|
The Santa Paula Unified School District Board recognized Isbell Middle School’s Lupe Garcia as the Classified Employee of the Month. Shown (left to right) are Superintendent Alfonso Gamino, Garcia, Board President Kelsey Stewart and Isbell Principal Dr. Ricardo Araiza.
SPUSD: Instructional Asst. Lupe Garcia Classified Employee of the Month
February 22, 2017
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Unified School District Board honored a longtime Isbell Middle School staffer for her years of dedicated — and varied — service at the February 8 meeting.
According to Isbell Principal Dr. Ricardo Araiza, he intended to read the nomination submitted by teacher Liz Perez who nominated Lupe Garcia as Classified Employee of the Month.
“Lupe demonstrates a commitment and passion as a Speech-Language Instructional Assistant here at Isbell Middle School,” where “Her passion is seen daily by her ability to attend and care for students with speech delays and communication difficulties.”
Garcia read Araiza, “Is also driven to help her fellow staff members by informing them of important issues relating to schedules, changes, events, meetings and distribution of union information.”
She is “willing to participate as in interpreter for Spanish-speaking parents during IEPs when needed and is readily able to lend a helping hand in the Mild-Moderate classroom when other assistants are absent.”
An Isbell Middle School instructional aide for almost 11 years, “During this time, Lupe has only missed two days in eleven years. Wow! She’s been out twice,” once for her brother’s funeral and a second time for recovery from a minor surgery.
“This is true dedication! In terms of personal qualities, Lupe is hardworking, competent, attentive and cooperative,” and shows leadership qualities as well as the “ability to work well with others, which is an important factor in a school setting.”
Garcia thanked Perez for the nomination and noted, “I’ve worked for Isbell for many, many years. We’ve had a lot of real positive changes that have taken place this year, starting with our principal” and Vice Principals Marisela Favila and Horacio Gomez.
Isbell also has “A lot of really good teachers that meet the kids at the doorway…this is the first time in all my years working that a principal has recognized classified personnel. That makes us feel important.
“You recognize me tonight,” but, said Garcia, “I recognize Isbell Middle School tonight.”