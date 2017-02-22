CRC shares ‘Magic Barrel’ program, experiments with B&GCSCV Club Kids

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It sounds innocent enough but STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) is the future of many if they avail themselves of further studies in the fields there will always be a demand for.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley Club Kids recently enjoyed a STEM program presented by California Resources Corporation (CRC).

“Education is a high priority at California Resources Corporation,” according to Amy Fonzo, Manager of External Relations for CRC.

Fonzo is also a B&GCSCV Board Director who has worked with the club for years.

Education and especially special, informative and fun programs, she noted, “Helps connect kids to fields with lucrative, high-demand jobs and is especially important for students who may not have these opportunities otherwise.

“CRC champions programs that enable students from diverse communities to learn and become inspired about STEM and the oil and gas industry.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley Santa Paula Clubhouse helped CRC launch the popular “Magic Barrel” program in Ventura County to enhance energy education in the classroom and through special programs.

The goal of the “Magic Barrel” said Fonzo, “Is to work alongside youth organizations and teachers in local community schools to illustrate how much we rely on products derived from petroleum through fun, hands-on, scientific demonstrations.