Aside from experiments, “The Magic Barrel” program sponsored by CRC also aims to teach children about the varied uses of petroleum in their everyday lives.
CRC shares ‘Magic Barrel’ program, experiments with B&GCSCV Club Kids
February 22, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
It sounds innocent enough but STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) is the future of many if they avail themselves of further studies in the fields there will always be a demand for.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley Club Kids recently enjoyed a STEM program presented by California Resources Corporation (CRC).
“Education is a high priority at California Resources Corporation,” according to Amy Fonzo, Manager of External Relations for CRC.
Fonzo is also a B&GCSCV Board Director who has worked with the club for years.
Education and especially special, informative and fun programs, she noted, “Helps connect kids to fields with lucrative, high-demand jobs and is especially important for students who may not have these opportunities otherwise.
“CRC champions programs that enable students from diverse communities to learn and become inspired about STEM and the oil and gas industry.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley Santa Paula Clubhouse helped CRC launch the popular “Magic Barrel” program in Ventura County to enhance energy education in the classroom and through special programs.
The goal of the “Magic Barrel” said Fonzo, “Is to work alongside youth organizations and teachers in local community schools to illustrate how much we rely on products derived from petroleum through fun, hands-on, scientific demonstrations.
“CRC employees from various disciplines enjoy participating in these interactive demonstrations to engage students and teachers and wind up having as much fun as the kids do while learning.”
The “Magic Barrel” is an actual 55-gallon oil drum cut-down to about one-third of its actual size.
“It sits on a table top and we put items in there made out of petroleum products. That way the kids get an idea of what is made from petroleum, allows them to see petroleum beyond gasoline. We ask them to select an item not made of petroleum, everything from a stuffed animal to nail polish to plastics,” all made of petroleum and items that even adults could be stumped by.
The program, said Fonzo, was revived by CRC after it spun off from Occidental Oil several years ago.
And, it’s been a success: “The Club Kids were very excited, there was no shortage of volunteers,” who shouted out their answers or raised their hands to participate in experiments.
“The kids received prizes for the correct answers, it was super cute,” and effective as, noted Fonzo, “They were very attentive to the visuals, they really kept their attention. Even Jan [Marholin, executive director of the clubs] said she never saw them sit that long and be that riveted by a subject.”