SPHS student project to feature Bracero Program

Santa Paula News

A group of sophomore students participating in the Human Services Academy at Santa Paula High School are creating an exhibit that will be displayed at the Santa Paula Oil Museum on Saturday, April 15. The exhibit will spotlight the Bracero Program and its impact on Santa Paula. The Bracero Program was a series of agreements established when the United States signed the Mexican Farm Labor Agreement with Mexico on August 4, 1942.

Matthew Buck, a social science teacher at Santa Paula High School and the Human Services Academy advisor, said part of the requirements for this project is for students to interview individuals who were involved with the Bracero Program. Students will create a write up about their topic that will be displayed at the Santa Paula Oil Museum.

The interview process should take 15-25 minutes and those participating will be recorded because students are being asked to transcribe the interview.