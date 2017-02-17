Isbell Middle School students participate in a math contest

Santa Paula News

Twenty Isbell Middle School students participated in a math contest sponsored by Saint Bonaventure High School in Ventura. The competition, held on Saturday, February 4, was for 7th and 8th grade students throughout Ventura County. Isbell Middle School student, Agustin Melgar, and 19 of his classmates participated in the contest by answering 25 math questions. Melgar took seventh place in the individual competition of almost 200 participants. “Isbell’s top students were bristling with excitement in anticipation of the competition,” said Theresa Van Etten, a District Math Coach for the Santa Paula Unified School District. “Congratulations to all of Santa Paula’s math competitors.”