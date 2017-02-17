SPPD: Wanted suspect considered dangerous, juvenile companion had rifle

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are looking for a local man who is believed to be dangerous after he disappeared following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, although his juvenile companion was captured.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, the incident occurred February 14 at approximately 4:04 p.m. when officers were dispatched for a report of narcotics activity at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Acacia Road.

“Upon officers’ arrival they observed two subjects run to a white sedan and attempted to leave the area,” and although Madison said the SPPD Officer “Ordered the subjects to stop, however they fled the area.”

The officer ran back to his vehicle and took off after them, attempting a traffic stop. The suspects’ vehicle refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

As the pursuit began approaching Santa Paula High School on East Santa Paula Street, Madison said “The decision was made to stop the pursuit in fear that a student could be injured. The pursuit was terminated, however,” instead of passing the high school the vehicle abruptly turned southbound on Palm Avenue.

Madison said officers followed the vehicle, driving normally without lights and siren, and found the vehicle had collided with a pole on Main Street and Staben Court, just west of Palm Avenue.

At that point officers saw two suspects flee from the vehicle and officers gave chase.

The passenger, an unidentified male juvenile, 17, of Santa Paula, was taken into custody “after a lengthy foot pursuit.”

And, noted Madison, “When taken into custody he was found to be in possession of a sawed off rifle.”

The driver was able to escape officers however through investigation he was identified as Nick Wilson, 33, of Santa Paula.

Police said Madison haD made contact with Wilson for years.

The male juvenile was arrested and transported to Santa Paula Police Department and booked for suspicion of possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, minor in possession of a concealed weapon, and obstructing a police officer.