Ilene Gavenman: BCL Children & Youth Librarian celebrates 40 years on the job

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

For many, 40 years can be considered a lifetime but for Ilene Gavenman, Blanchard Community Library Children & Youth Librarian, 40 years is a milestone.

Gavenman’s 40 years with BCL was celebrated last week with a special — and surprise — party featuring administration, board directors, children she had read to in the library now bringing in their own children and others.

It was only fitting that a special presentation, Christopher Yates in Ringmaster, Rusty B Runs Away to Join the Circus was the program bringing many children and their families, all whom cheered when it was announced Gavenman’s anniversary was being celebrated and everyone was getting a piece of cake.

“Ilene has been with the library through thick and thin,” said Board Member Nancy Nasalroad. “Mostly thick,” she added with a laugh.

A mountain of flowers and cards were piling up on Gavenman’s desk with a show of balloons rising above, all marking her anniversary at the library.

Board President Laura Phillips said Gavenman “Doesn’t know how much we appreciate her. She helped us through the tough times and now she’s flourishing again. Everybody loves Ilene and we’re very lucky to have her.”

Before the program, part of the library’s regular special events, began, Library Director Ned Branch told the crowd “I have a very special announcement to make. We know Ilene is a special, special lady and today is her40th anniversary at Blanchard Community Library!”

Amid the cheers and applause, Branch said “She has been an inspiration to all of us and in celebration there’s cake for everybody!”

Each of the three sheet cakes noted “Ilene Gavenman, in appreciation of your devotion to the children of Santa Paula.”

“Thank you very much,” said Gavenman to the crowd. “You are what kept me here. My joy is working with you and I hope you keep coming to the library!”

“I’m blown away, just amazed,” she said later.

“With Ilene,” said Branch, “it’s all about the kids…”

Carol Hardison, a longtime BCL supporter and volunteer agreed.

“Her enthusiasm and eagerness to provide high quality programming for the children and teens made the library a place where people were eager to gather. Her welcoming personality beckoned us all into that circle.”

Gavenman has been a creature of libraries since a girl in Santa Ana on weekly visits with her mother

“It was so wonderful to be able to go to the library and choose books to bring home and read, and I always came home with a big stack,” to read in the car, sitting in the backyard tree in our backyard, “under the covers with a flashlight when it was supposed to be lights out.”

While in high school Gavenman enjoyed a semester of work experience in the children’s room before she was hired to work “And,” she noted, “I continued working there during the summer after I went away to UCLA. It still surprises me to think that I started as a page in the children’s room and now I am running the children’s department!”

Gavenman is “very proud” of the Teen Scene program, which she started in 1998 following a meeting by Los Angeles youth services librarians who explained programs they were offering for teens.