19.7 inches to date: ‘Significant’ storm headed Santa Paula’s way

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula has already received more rain than what usually falls in the normal rain year and more is coming: Friday is supposed to be the big day in a new series of storms forecast to start Thursday with light to moderate rain and then pour like all get out until Saturday morning. Lighter rain is projected to follow.

The National Weather Service reported Ventura County and the rest of Southern California can expect significant rain from Friday’s storm that alone could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches to south-facing mountain slopes.

It looks like it’s going to be a doozy, with the National Weather Service projecting Friday’s storm may be the most significant of the season, especially for Santa Barbara South Coast and points south including Ventura County.

Santa Paula Fire Department will be handing out sand and sandbags to those needing them but encourages residents to visit an area hardware store to prepare in advance, and not to wait until flooding is an emergency.

Possible impacts due to potentially widespread heavy rain include flooding for urban areas, creeks and small streams, rockslides along canyon roads and flash flooding with mud and debris flows, especially near and below recent burn areas.

Additionally, strong and potentially damaging southerly winds are expected to accompany the storm system that could down trees and power lines.