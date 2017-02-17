Active shooter exercise held last week at Isbell Middle School

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

After a search of the campus, a lone gunman surrendered without further incident at Isbell Middle School, where an active shooter exercise took over the campus for a portion of a morning.

Santa Paula Police have been staging such exercises for years in preparation for something that — just decades ago — was unthinkable: a shooter on campus.

The February 9 exercise was observed by Santa Paula Unified School District elected officials and administrators as well as a sprinkling of the public and City Councilman John Procter. SPPD Officer Hector Ramirez, Isbell’s Resource Officer was also involved in the training.

“We want to do everything we can to be prepared,” said Jeff Argend, the SPUSD Safety Director who works with SPPD personnel for weeks on such excises.

Students enjoyed morning break on the quad before they headed back to class: their role would be to remain in a locked down classroom during the incident.

“That’s a key element to us,” said Argend, “that the students not observe the exercise.”

Officer Eric Burnett explained the procedure to the observers before the public address system was activated and cries of “Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown” signifying the start of the exercise was heard.

A SPPD SWAT vehicle entered the quad and seven armed officers entered the buildings to start the search, going from one end of the campus to the other.

After an extensive search gunshots were heard and the “shooter” — a SPPD member — ran with a weapon and took refuge in a stairwell. He surrendered peacefully and followed the commands barked out by Sgt. Jeremy Watson, a member of the SWAT team.

In previous exercises held at Santa Paula High School the lockdown was extended while the campus was searched.

“SWAT would conduct a methodical search,” to make sure there were no other shooters, weapons or explosives on the campus said Burnett.

Senior Range Master Dave Manning, who helped coordinate the exercise, noted that in a real life situation, SWAT “Would be here after the fact. We’d have personnel from SPPD, from all the other law enforcement agencies…the first job of every officer is to get to the scene and stop the killing.”