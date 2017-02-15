SPPD: Public asked to help in finding shooter in 7th Street confrontation
February 15, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police are asking for public help in determining the suspect in a February 8 shooting incident where a man asked a pedestrian if he was a gang member and then shot the victim in the stomach.
According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, the February 8 incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. when officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Stanford Street.
Upon arrival, noted Madison, officers contacted an adult male, age 26 of Santa Paula, who was the victim of a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The unidentified victim told SPPD Officers he was walking in the 100 block of South 7th Street “when he was confronted by a Hispanic male who he could not describe further. The suspect confronted the victim asking if he was a gang member.’
Madison said the “victim denied it and was then shot by the suspect who fled in an unknown direction.”
Officers conducted a canvass with residents in the 100 block of South 7th Street and, “No one reported hearing a gunshot nor did SPPD Dispatch receive any calls for shots heard.”
Madison said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact SPPD Detective Shane Norwood, (805) 525-4474 x 287 or at snorwood@spcity.org
You can remain anonymous if you contact the detective directly.
You can also anonymously call the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, 933-5691 or email tips to tipline@spcity.org
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org