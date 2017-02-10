America in Bloom: Beautification Day spruces Bike Trail, 10th St.

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

American in Bloom Santa Paula Chapter has done it again by staging a Beautification Day targeting several areas of the city for some sprucing up.

According to Doreen Reckon Pitluk of AIB, volunteers ranged from Future Farmers of America members and their advisor Alex Flores to “Plenty of kids” and staff from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley as well as individuals and informal groups.

Volunteers met January 28 at the Gazebo for the event bringing their own gloves and gardening equipment.

Projects included picking up trash at Veterans Memorial Park and the sidewalks up and down 10th Street

“Dianne Davis,” the AIB Founder and President, “and two of the FFA kids planted City Hall with succulents,” said Reckon-Pitluk.

Professional landscaper and AIB member Mike Coleman “took a crew and did the triangle on Ojai-Santa Paula Road,” a.k.a. Highway 150 a major thoroughfare, “at Saticoy Street with three FFA kids and it looks just beautiful!”

America in Bloom member Gary Nasalroad “Worked at the old fire station,” at the corner of 8th and Santa Barbara streets, then switched his attention to the Bike Trail with Jane Lax and a crew of kids willing to work on the path used by many.

The area surrounding the “The Warning” monument and linear park on 10th and Santa Barbara streets were also groomed.