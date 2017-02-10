America in Bloom: Beautification Day spruces Bike Trail, 10th St.

“We really had a great crew,” although, Pitluk noted, more volunteers are always welcome.
“The boys and girls, kids in particular loved to help; I had one little boy who kept asking me ‘do you know my uncle Jimmy?’ he meant Jimmy Fogata,” the SPPD Sgt. now recovering from a heart attack.
Overall, said Pitluk, “It’s really nice when the community rallies. We had some people I hadn’t met before show up. And Ed Mount,” the City’s Recreation Director, “was a great help, brought us tools and trash bags and had his crew out there. We used the Depot to serve the pizza and Ed set it up for us, he was a big supporter.”
Pitluk said planting and then regularly maintaining the succulent and ground cover at the old fire station is just one example of what AIB can dos and more project ideas are always welcome.
“If anybody knows of any projects, please let us so we can work those in to what we’re doing. Our Beautification Day was a big success.” although Pitluk, recovering from surgery, lamented the only help she was able to offer was “Driving around delivering water to the volunteers, and then picking up the pizza,” for the noon celebration back at the Depot at the event’s end.
America In Bloom is a national nonprofit organization, a great resource and motivator to improve Santa Paula’s public image. For more information visit the Facebook page, America in Bloom Santa Paula California.