Santa Paula General Plan gets $175,000 boost with SCAG grant

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula is in line for a hefty piece of the pie from a grant meant to help fund countywide active transportation and sustainability projects.

In all, four Ventura County grants were approved February 2, totaling more than $442,000 in funding for active transportation and sustainability projects ranging from pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements to climate action plans and integrated land-use initiatives.

The Ventura County projects were among 54 throughout Southern California that were approved for funding by the SCAG (Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments). Final approval will come from the California Transportation Commission and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC).

The money will be used to finance – or help finance – projects that promote active transportation and smart land use in an effort to improve the mobility, sustainability and economic vitality of communities throughout the six-county SCAG region.

Ventura County was awarded $200,000 in active transportation grants for projects and programs that promote safety and encourage people to walk and bike more. The county also was awarded $242,000 in grants for integrated land use and the Green Regions Initiative, both of which promote sustainability.

Specific projects receiving SCAG approval were a countywide Safe Routes to Schools master plan ($100,000), an active transportation plan for Thousand Oaks ($100,000), Gold Coast Transit ($67,000) and a Sustainable Communities Strategies Consistency Framework for Santa Paula’s General Plan ($175,000). Santa Paula City Councilman John Procter said, “These funds will significantly help Santa Paula reinvigorate the local economy, improve sustainability and well-being, and take us one step closer to revitalizing our downtown.”

Procter told the City Council about the grant at the February 6 meeting, “We are very happy…it’s nice to know we’re getting some help.”

Planning Director Janna Minsk noted that the grant was discovered while “reading through opportunities to increase the budget for the General Plan,” and she and plan consultant John Douglas “put our heads together and requested $200,000,” receiving almost the full amount.