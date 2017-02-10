Girl Scout: New cookie flavor S’mores introduced for traditional fundraiser

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Girl Scouts are out in force but they won’t have to force you to buy their cookies, including that campfire favorite, S’mores.

The annual sale kicked off February 4 and runs through March 19. The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast reported 56 girls in the Santa Paula and Fillmore area will be selling cookies.

And, that includes Troop 65101 of Santa Paula.

According to Troop Leader Talitha Sadler, the 10 girls in the troop, who range in age from 5 to 9 years old, are raring to go and offer for only $5 a box of delightful traditional Girl Scout cookie treats, as well as the new flavor, S’mores.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the first known instance of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Selling cookies helps Girl Scouts learn the basic skills and acumen they need to be leaders in business and sales, manage their personal and family finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence handling money.

And, they go out prepared to do business: girls recently attended Cookie U to learn how to manage their ‘cookie business’ and develop five skills all while having fun — money management, decision making, people skills, business ethics, goal setting and so much more. The annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale program provides important leadership development skills, as well as vital funding resources for girls to pursue activities and service projects, purchase uniforms and materials, and attend camps.

All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program—100 percent of it— stays with the local council and troops, vital funding resources for girls to pursue activities and service projects, purchase uniforms and materials, and attend camps.

The area 2017 Girl Scout cookie line-up includes beloved traditions, along with the new great-tasting S’mores: Thin Mints, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, Trios, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Shortbread.

Sadler did not hesitate when asked her favorite cookie: “S’mores! I tried it, and it is delicious. They make a really good chocolate covered graham cracker,” with a marshmallow pillow, a treat “I heard is one of the top three sellers so far.”

Thin Mints, she added, are a perennial top seller along with Carmel deLites.

You’re probably crazing cookies now — take heart, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies outside Vons supermarket where you can grab a box on your way in to shop and one on the way out.

“The sale lasts about six weeks,” so there will be plenty of time to buy and buy again.