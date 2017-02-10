City Council: Overview on food trucks doesn’t change status quo

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council heard an overview on food trucks at the February 6 meeting and opted to file the report without taking action on what had become controversial mobile eateries.

The issue surfaced several months ago when merchants, the Chamber of Commerce and owners of several brick-and-mortar restaurants questioned the council about the impacts of food trucks. Restaurant owners noted food trucks are not obligated to pay overhead expenses, fees and taxes borne by those with a building.

At the February 6 council meeting, Deputy Planning Director James Mason noted that food trucks formerly were those that visited construction sites and other locations at meal times.

Over the years food trucks evolved into mobile gourmet eateries “showing up for hours at a time with full service kitchens” not related to the council’s issue.

Other cities, he noted, have been “inundated” with food trucks drawing in larger areas such as Oxnard and Ventura 60 to 80 trucks a week.

Food trucks are regulated under the state Vehicle Code, Ventura County Environmental Health and the city.

To date, said Mason, “What we’ve dealt with,” are trucks — four licensed last year and two this year — parking on private property with access to hot water and restrooms as required.

The city’s main legal concern about food trucks is public safety concerning right-of-way, distance to schools and other facilities and visual or physical deterrent or obstructions.

The city requires a site plan for food trucks as well as insurance, food handler permits, a letter from the private property and city business license, among other documentation.

“When they accomplish all that they get the decal,” that signifies they are fully vetted; if a truck does not display the deal, “They’re not in compliance.”

Overall, he added, “Public safety is the litmus test…”

The issue is a “moving target” that spiked during the Great Recession when restaurants closed and food trucks become more prevalent, and now has waned with the improving economy.

Last year, said Mason, the city had four permitted food trucks and “so far this year” two.

During public comment former restaurant owner Carlos Guzman, now the operator of the juice bar and ices store on Yale Street, told the council the food truck ordinance adopted in 1994 is not being enforced.

“It gave us road direction 23 years ago,” and to “pretend they are not competing with the restaurants is completely unfair…they pay for trash services,” and other utilities among other inequities with brick-and-mortar eateries.