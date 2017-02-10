Children’s author visits local schools

Santa Paula News

Award-winning children’s author, Alexis O’Neill, recently visited Blanchard and Glen City Elementary Schools to speak to students about her popular books such as “Loud Emily,” “Estela’s Swap,” and “The Kite Bridged Two Nations.” She also led a writer’s workshop for students.

“It’s extra special when you have an award-winning author visit,” said Ana Rodriguez, principal of Blanchard Elementary School.

Students attended primary and intermediate assemblies where they had the opportunity to hear O’Neill discuss the path she took to become an author that included five submission attempts before she was able to land her first book deal.

“I had no idea when I was in elementary school that I would grow up to me a writer,” O’Neill said. “In 2nd grade, I read out loud every day. Acting out stories is a great way to become a writer.”