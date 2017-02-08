Barbara Webster’s Wreesman honored as SPUSD Educator of the Month

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A teacher that is “respected and an inspiration, fierce” was honored by the Santa Paula Unified School District Board at the January 18 meeting.

“Respected and an inspiration, fierce” Barbara Webster Principal Jeffrey Madrigal said are words that Educator of the Month Kristen Wreesman brings to mind.

“This fierceness,” always leads 2nd Grade teacher Wreesman to be the “first to learn a better way to teach,” including incorporating yoga into the classroom.

Wreesman, Madrigal noted, “Is always the first to volunteer,” for projects and programs including breaking news videos produced, researched, filmed and presented by students.

The teacher was also the first to incorporate iPads in the classroom and, noted Madrigal, “Inspires me to keep doing my best. She is a leader in school and has the respect of all her colleagues.”

“Everyday my goal is to be an exceptional role model to all my students, past and present,” as, said Wreesman, “I was blessed” as a child with teachers that inspired her as well as other teachers.

“I love my school and I’m so very grateful to have Jeff as a principal; he trusts me, treats us as professionals and allows us to take risks.”

Wreesman said she is “grateful” that technology — such as iPad — was allowed in district classrooms where students’ benefit from working with devices and programs, used as a continuing source of education.