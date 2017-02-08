Two Santa Paulans arrested again by SPPD for suspicion of drug charges

By Peggy Kelly

Two Santa Paulans found themselves under arrest again Thursday when both were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, including a significant amount packaged for sale.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the February 2 incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. when a SPPD Officer “observed the suspect Jeremie Prado, 26 of Santa Paula, driving…he was known to the officer through previous contacts,” and the officer conducted a records check that showed Prado was on active probation with terms that subjected him to a search.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Street, contacting Prado and his passenger, 35-year-old Marlene Gomez, also of Santa Paula.

Madison said during the contact officers “noticed a large amount of methamphetamine, later determined to be 9.2 grams, in plain view on Gomez’s person.”

During the subsequent investigation it was determined both subjects allegedly possessed methamphetamine and Prado and Gomez were taken into custody.

Prado was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales and Gomez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were transported to Santa Paula Police Department for processing and later transported to Ventura County Main Jail.

Madison said Prado’s bail was set at $60,000; Gomez was released from Ventura County Main Jail.