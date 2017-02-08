|
(Left) Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine for sale, Jeremie Prado, 26, is familiar to police, who arrested him and Gomez late last year.
(Right) Marlene Gomez, 35, was arrested last week after a traffic stop and warrant search for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.
Two Santa Paulans arrested again by SPPD for suspicion of drug charges
February 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Two Santa Paulans found themselves under arrest again Thursday when both were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, including a significant amount packaged for sale.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the February 2 incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. when a SPPD Officer “observed the suspect Jeremie Prado, 26 of Santa Paula, driving…he was known to the officer through previous contacts,” and the officer conducted a records check that showed Prado was on active probation with terms that subjected him to a search.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Street, contacting Prado and his passenger, 35-year-old Marlene Gomez, also of Santa Paula.
Madison said during the contact officers “noticed a large amount of methamphetamine, later determined to be 9.2 grams, in plain view on Gomez’s person.”
During the subsequent investigation it was determined both subjects allegedly possessed methamphetamine and Prado and Gomez were taken into custody.
Prado was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales and Gomez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were transported to Santa Paula Police Department for processing and later transported to Ventura County Main Jail.
Madison said Prado’s bail was set at $60,000; Gomez was released from Ventura County Main Jail.
Santa Paula Police Officers had contact with the pair just four months ago, on October 4, 2016, when at 5 a.m. SWAT and SPPD Officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of E. Ventura Street. The search included deploying “flash bangs,” diversionary sound devices.
During the warrant search, conducted in association with an on-going criminal investigation Gomez and Prado were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody.
During the search of the garage several possible electrical code violations were observed that led to the structure being red-tagged as unsafe to occupy.
Following the October warrant search, Gomez and Prado were both arrested and transported to Ventura County Main Jail where their bail was set at $5,000.