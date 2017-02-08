SPPD investigating two stabbings

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Two early Sunday morning stabbings are being investigated by Santa Paula Police who are seeking a suspect.

Neither victim received life-threatening injuries, according to SPPD Sgt. Jeremy Watson.

The February 5 incident occurred shortly before 2:27 a.m. when SPPD Officers were dispatched to the Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room where a stabbing victim was being treated.

“Upon arrival a male juvenile,” age 17 of Santa Paula, “was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and head. When officers questioned the juvenile about what occurred he was uncooperative,” said Watson.

While investigating the incident, a 911 call was received reporting a screaming female in the area of Richmond Road and Encino Place.

Watson said “While other officers were in route to the call, a black compact vehicle was observed traveling north on 10th Street towards Santa Paula Hospital at a high rate of speed,” information that was relayed to the officers already at the hospital.

Shortly thereafter, noted Watson, a male adult, age 22 and also a Santa Paula resident, arrived at the hospital in the black vehicle with stab wounds to his legs and head.

Meanwhile officers who responded to Richmond Road and Encino Place for the report of a screaming woman located what appeared to be a crime scene containing a large amount of blood.

Through further investigation Watson said officers found the location was not the original crime scene and that the incident occurred in the area of 12th Street and Ventura Street.

Officers also checked that area and were unable to locate any evidence.

Both subjects were treated at the Santa Paula Hospital and later transported to Ventura County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.