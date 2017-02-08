SPPD investigating two stabbings
February 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Two early Sunday morning stabbings are being investigated by Santa Paula Police who are seeking a suspect.
Neither victim received life-threatening injuries, according to SPPD Sgt. Jeremy Watson.
The February 5 incident occurred shortly before 2:27 a.m. when SPPD Officers were dispatched to the Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room where a stabbing victim was being treated.
“Upon arrival a male juvenile,” age 17 of Santa Paula, “was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and head. When officers questioned the juvenile about what occurred he was uncooperative,” said Watson.
While investigating the incident, a 911 call was received reporting a screaming female in the area of Richmond Road and Encino Place.
Watson said “While other officers were in route to the call, a black compact vehicle was observed traveling north on 10th Street towards Santa Paula Hospital at a high rate of speed,” information that was relayed to the officers already at the hospital.
Shortly thereafter, noted Watson, a male adult, age 22 and also a Santa Paula resident, arrived at the hospital in the black vehicle with stab wounds to his legs and head.
Meanwhile officers who responded to Richmond Road and Encino Place for the report of a screaming woman located what appeared to be a crime scene containing a large amount of blood.
Through further investigation Watson said officers found the location was not the original crime scene and that the incident occurred in the area of 12th Street and Ventura Street.
Officers also checked that area and were unable to locate any evidence.
Both subjects were treated at the Santa Paula Hospital and later transported to Ventura County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the victims, who did not cooperate with investigators, is being withheld.
Although police suspect the stabbings were gang-related, Sgt. Cody Madison said the attack on the two men — cousins — appears to be related to a personal issue.
The suspect in the stabbings he added is also a gang member.
The investigation is on-going and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Walter Harper — even anonymously — at (805) 525-4474 x 221 or at wharper@spcity.org
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, 933-5691 or emailing tips to tipline@spcity.org
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org