SPHS Educator Richard Castaniero to be honored by LULAC Saturday

An esteemed Santa Paula High School educator will be honored Saturday by LULAC at a special breakfast also marking the 88th anniversary of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Richard Castaniero, of Santa Paula High School, will receive the 2017 LULAC Education Award for bringing education and leadership programs to Latino students.

“We are very excited to celebrate LULAC’s 88th Anniversary and to acknowledge the work of three outstanding leaders in areas that LULAC supports: leadership, education, community involvement and advocacy. Their leadership is making a difference in education, the environment and the wellbeing of our Latino families,” said Laura Espinosa of Santa Paula, LULAC District 17 Director.

The February 11 celebration will be held at La Fonda Del Rey Restaurant,

455 S. A Street, Oxnard, CA. from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost of the event is $25 per person at the door or by reservation (call Veronica Rodriguez at 805-816-6805 prior to February 8).

At its Annual Leadership Breakfast, LULAC District 17 will recognize three community members for their critical role in furthering LULAC’s mission to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, environment advocacy, health and civil rights of the Latino community.