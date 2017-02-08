|
Educator Richard Castaniero of Santa Paula High School will receive the 2017 LULAC Education Award Saturday.
SPHS Educator Richard Castaniero to be honored by LULAC Saturday
February 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
An esteemed Santa Paula High School educator will be honored Saturday by LULAC at a special breakfast also marking the 88th anniversary of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Richard Castaniero, of Santa Paula High School, will receive the 2017 LULAC Education Award for bringing education and leadership programs to Latino students.
“We are very excited to celebrate LULAC’s 88th Anniversary and to acknowledge the work of three outstanding leaders in areas that LULAC supports: leadership, education, community involvement and advocacy. Their leadership is making a difference in education, the environment and the wellbeing of our Latino families,” said Laura Espinosa of Santa Paula, LULAC District 17 Director.
The February 11 celebration will be held at La Fonda Del Rey Restaurant,
455 S. A Street, Oxnard, CA. from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost of the event is $25 per person at the door or by reservation (call Veronica Rodriguez at 805-816-6805 prior to February 8).
At its Annual Leadership Breakfast, LULAC District 17 will recognize three community members for their critical role in furthering LULAC’s mission to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, environment advocacy, health and civil rights of the Latino community.
Aside from Castaniero, also being honored is Carman Ramirez, Esq. City of Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem, who will receive the Community Service & Leadership Award and Oxnard Unified School District Superintendent Cesar Morales, recipient of the Literacy Award.
At Santa Paula High School Castaniero has organized the Annual Spring Leadership Conference where 100 students are trained in goal setting, public speaking, and team building. He collaborates with UCLA’s College Access Informational Continuum initiative, which trains first generation low-income parents and students to be college and career-ready by demystifying the university system, the cost of higher education, and college culture. Through the Ronald Reagan Summer Leadership Program his students also learn how to become young organizers and create community service projects. Castaniero is also the active advisor to the Optimist Club of Santa Paula’s SPHS Octagon Club.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) was formed in 1929 and remains as the largest and oldest Latino civil rights organization in the nation. From its formation to present, LULAC continues to be committed to the advancement of the Latino community in the United States.