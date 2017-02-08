Lions Club Free Vision screening hopes to see more clients than last year

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

More than 400 people had their eyes’ screened last year at the 4th Annual Santa Paula Lions Club Friends in Sight Clinic where those needing corrective lenses were also able to receive free, recycled eyeglasses.

Come Saturday, February 18, the annual clinic is expecting at least as many if not more of those who need their vision checked to visit the Church of Christ (276 W. Santa Paula St.) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who want a screening will be seen on a first come, first served basis; there is no guarantee that all patients in line will be seen as screening may close early subject to attendance.

A cadre of volunteers including optometrists, Lions from various clubs and individuals are expected to help at the event including Dr. Mark Brunette OD, Dr. Carey B. Poultney and Dr. Doanh Nguyen of Miramar Eye Specialists Group Santa Paula-Ventura and Dr. Morgan Ruiz of Santa Paula-based Heritage Valley Eye Care.

According to California Friends in Sight, the vision screening is not meant to replace a comprehensive eye examination and refraction that can be obtained through a doctor’s office. The vision screening is designed to assess for ocular health concerns and provide a useable pair of recycled eyeglasses until professional services and ophthalmic materials are obtained.

Last year 410 patients were screened with 56 found to have no need for eyeglasses, 329 receiving recycled eyeglasses and another 25 leaving with orders to have new glasses made at an optical lab. The latter statistic is almost hard to believe: there were more than 18,000 pairs of recycled eyeglasses available at the Friends in Sight Clinic.

One patient needed the removal of a pterygium, a growth of pink, fleshy noncancerous tissue on the white of the eye that in advanced cases can interfere with vision. A second patient required a contact lens fitting to control Keratoconus, a thinning disorder of the cornea that causes visual distortion.