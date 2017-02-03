Santa Paula News

(Left)The Santa Paula Lions Club presented to Dara Stork of Briggs School, a donation of $300 to help assist in the travel expenses of some very lucky students on their Washington Dc trip. Pictured are Lion President Ken Ary, Dara Stork and Lion Treasurer Al Learn.

(Right) The Santa Paula Lions Club donated $500 to the SPHS Wrestling Team. Pictured are President Lion Ken Ary, Bryanna Childs, Edgar Lopez, Bodie Stewart and Asst. Coach Brian Hernandez. “Good luck in the finals!”