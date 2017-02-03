City Council: Monday’s agenda includes 126 roundabouts, food trucks

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council will learn about rules governing food trucks and take a stand on Caltrans apparent U-turn on placing roundabouts on Highway 126 at Monday’s regular meeting.

The February 6 session will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule; the session will also be streamed live on the city’s website and archived for viewing on demand.

The council will hear a report on Peddler and Food Truck Regulation, an issue that heated up with an influx of food trucks that brought objections from area restaurant owners.

The highly controversial Caltrans roundabout project is back with the state agency taking a U-turn on their decision last year to shelve the Highway 126 safety enhancement project. The proposed project would place four roundabouts on the highway east of Hallock to just west of Fillmore, a plan that concerned area residents and farmers who held several cantankerous meetings with Caltrans’ officials.

When known as Blood Alley for the high number of fatal collisions in the corridor, many from head-on crashes, traffic-calming measures were initiated. Lowering the speed limit, placing speed alerts and installing road bumps greatly reduced the number of fatalities in the stretch between Hallock and Fillmore. Now, the highway corridor east of Piru to the Los Angeles County Line has become the scene of numerous fatal crashes.

Critics of the roundabouts have pointed out that safety has greatly increased between Santa Paula and Fillmore but if Caltrans wants to implement measures they should consider traffic signals and truck passing lanes.