City Council: Monday’s agenda includes 126 roundabouts, food trucks
February 03, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The City Council will learn about rules governing food trucks and take a stand on Caltrans apparent U-turn on placing roundabouts on Highway 126 at Monday’s regular meeting.
The February 6 session will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule; the session will also be streamed live on the city’s website and archived for viewing on demand.
The council will hear a report on Peddler and Food Truck Regulation, an issue that heated up with an influx of food trucks that brought objections from area restaurant owners.
The highly controversial Caltrans roundabout project is back with the state agency taking a U-turn on their decision last year to shelve the Highway 126 safety enhancement project. The proposed project would place four roundabouts on the highway east of Hallock to just west of Fillmore, a plan that concerned area residents and farmers who held several cantankerous meetings with Caltrans’ officials.
When known as Blood Alley for the high number of fatal collisions in the corridor, many from head-on crashes, traffic-calming measures were initiated. Lowering the speed limit, placing speed alerts and installing road bumps greatly reduced the number of fatalities in the stretch between Hallock and Fillmore. Now, the highway corridor east of Piru to the Los Angeles County Line has become the scene of numerous fatal crashes.
Critics of the roundabouts have pointed out that safety has greatly increased between Santa Paula and Fillmore but if Caltrans wants to implement measures they should consider traffic signals and truck passing lanes.
In other business, the council will also be asked to approve the operations contract with American Water for the city’s wastewater treatment plant and receive a report on the update of the General Plan.
The council will also be asked to create a Standing Committee to address water and sewer rate increases, the result of a discussion at the last council meeting where forming a two councilperson Ad Hoc Council Committee was questioned on issues related to transparency. A Standing Committee requires open meetings per the Brown Act that can also be attended by the public and other members of the council.
To watch the meeting online and/or download the agenda and staff reports, visit http://santapaulaca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx and click on the meeting date.