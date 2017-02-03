Blanchard Community Library hosts corps of tutors

Santa Paula News

Blanchard Community Library recently hosted a corps of 35-40 tutors who work with adults, helping them improve their reading and writing in English, prepare for the GED, learn computer basics, etc. They meet once or twice a week with their students, most working one-on one, and rarely bump into the other tutors.

So twice a year, they deserve a little fun, and of course food and music, and maybe some more food. On the night of January 5th the back warehouse of the library was transformed into a dining room, to celebrate “el dia de los reyes magos” (Day of the Kings), complete with the traditional rosca, a ring of sweet bread with little surprises baked in.

If you cut your piece and find the little doll, you are responsible to bring the tamales to the next party! Larry Cossid, one of the rosca “winners” said he’ll bring potato latkes instead! Love it!