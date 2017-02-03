Dance lessons this weekend for 4th Annual SP One Billion Rising event

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

One Billion Rising is a worldwide event including those in Santa Paula who on February 11 will share their stories, dance and speak out for justice while demanding an end to gender-based violence.

The 4th Annual Santa Paula One Billion Rising event will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N. Oak St. starting at 2 p.m. The program will be in Spanish with simultaneous English translation via headsets.

Those who would like to take part in the One Billion Rising event by dancing are welcome to free classes being held this weekend in Santa Paula, Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m., at El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church, 1029 E Santa Paula St. and Sunday, February 5 at 12:15 p.m. in the Parish Hall of Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula at 740 E Main St.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn the Break the Chain dance at 1:30 p.m. before the February 11 event; choreography by famed dancer Debbie Allen specific for One Billion Rising is available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRU1xmBwUeA

Participants at One Billion Rising are asked to wear pink, red or black to show their “Solidarity to End the Exploitation of Women” the theme of this year’s event.

Organizers of the Santa Paula event want all to imagine One Billion Women Rising around the world sharing their stories, dancing and speaking out for justice, learning about resources available in the community, and demanding an end to gender-based violence.

“What does ONE BILLION look like? We are calling on our community to harness their power and imagination to rise for justice and join people around the world,” 170 countries and growing, “in making the world a better place!”

The event is free and open to all.