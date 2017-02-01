SPUSD: All day special workshop includes campus infrastructure needs

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Elementary School District Board went over some priorities at a special January 14 workshop that involves dipping into bond money for critical needs at area campuses.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Donna Rose updated the board on some projects that are expected to “go out for serious bidding,” and construction soon.

The district passed a $36.9 million bond in June; Measure P is to concentrate on needs for elementary school campuses including Isbell Middle School. There is separate funding for Santa Paula High School.

The district’s seven elementary campuses were all built prior to the 1960s; McKevett Elementary School was constructed about 100 years ago and Santa Paula High School — famed as the High School on the Hill — is even older.

Part of the District Long Range Facilities Master Plan review was an update on Literacy Centers for all campuses — Glen City School’s center debuted last year — and other needs that focus on fire, life and safety.

Rose told the board that “McKevett School’s PA [Public Address] system died,” a situation that as a safety issue has warranted immediate attention.

She also recommended, “Let’s get a contractor on board and evaluate the electrical,” systems at each campus.

Roofing is also a concern as “We do know several campuses and we do have to move forward,” on repairs/replacement which Rose said would be funded as deterred maintenance.