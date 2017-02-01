Sparkuhl Ranch: Oaks’ residents question Council about development

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An old project brought new concerns when residents of the Oaks neighborhood told the City Council they object to Sparkuhl Ranch.

Seven speakers told the council at the January 17 meeting that the proposed development of 19 homes immediately behind Cliff Drive is unacceptable.

The Planning Commission in October allowed the developer a 1-year permit extension. First approved in 2005, the council will make the final decision on the project, a planned development.

Jim Fitzpatrick told the council “all the rock that needs to be processed” has not been addressed.

“I am retired and live 1,000-feet,” from the proposed development, “I would have to listen to rock crushing month after month” that Fitzpatrick said must be considered.

Since there is so much in the Oaks, he suggested that rock be used as perimeter fencing.

The roads in the Oaks are already showing wear and trucks carrying rock would further damage the streets another speaker told the council who asked if there is an alternative route that could be used.

The limited access was also questioned.

Donna Nelson said many are concerned about dust, traffic and Thelma Bedell Elementary School students that walk to and from the campus, just blocks away.

As it is Nelson said students must be careful to avoid traffic.

Construction vehicles said Pam Strautman would create “A tremendous amount of construction vehicles, probably for years,” will traverse the streets.