SPPD: Stop leads to arrest for pimping, sexual assault suspect sought

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A routine traffic stop early Sunday led to the arrest of an Oxnard woman for suspicion of pimping and being in possession of a unique, loaded handgun, among other charges. A Los Angeles woman also told police she had been sexually assaulted leading to a search for the suspect.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the incident started at approximately 3:52 a.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Prior to making the traffic stop, said Madison, “The officer noticed an adult female running across Ebell Park,” located at the corner of 7th and East Main streets.

Although the running female did not appear to be associated with the vehicle, the officer found it “unusual” and requested an additional SPPD Patrol Unit to check the area for that subject.

Madison said the officer then contacted the driver who was identified as Jamisha Jones, 20, of Oxnard.

“During the initial contact there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and, due the illegality of the possession of marijuana by those under 21 years old, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search the officer found a loaded, pink and black .22-caliber handgun and Jones was taken into custody.

Other SPPD Officers who were dispatched to locate the adult female running from the park found her nearby.

“Through investigation it was determined the two subjects were associated with each other and were part of a prostitution ring,” and noted Madison, “While interviewing the adult female, 20, of Los Angeles, she disclosed that she had just been the victim of a sexual assault.”

She described the suspect as a male Hispanic, 20-30 years old, with a full beard, wearing a red shirt, dark colored pants and an unknown tattoo on his right hip.

The area was searched for the suspect with negative results.

Madison said the female victim was transported to the Santa Paula Police Department where she was provided counseling and medical services.

Jones was also transported to the Santa Paula Police Department for processing and later transferred to Ventura County Main Jail.