Hundreds crowd Community Center for Sgt. Fogata Benefit Fund Dinner

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Hundreds of people flocked to the Community Center Friday to thank Santa Paula Police Sgt. Jimmy Fogata for decades of service at a fundraiser to help defray costs incurred by his recent illness.

Fogata, a 30-plus-year veteran of the SPPD, suffered a heart attack January 16 and was released from the hospital January 22. Just three days later, January 25, he was hospitalized again for tests and observance.

The event was put together in an astonishing eight days and was so successful that the tri-tip and chicken barbecue prepared by Santa Paula Firefighters — planned for about 400 — was soon gone. Volunteers bought out the nearby supermarket’s supply of hot dogs, hamburger patties and buns to finish feeding the supporters, who paid a minimum donation of $20 for dinner.

SPPD Reserve Lt. Brad Tallent of the dinner committee noted that the California Highway Patrol had stopped by earlier and picked up 25 dinners to go — and then donated an extra $100 to the benefit fund for Fogata.

“Everyone has been amazing,” said Tallent, who although well aware of the traditional support of first responders for their ilk, nevertheless seemed surprised, as well as delighted, by the turnout.

“The food was moving so fast we could barely keep up,” with the to go orders said SPPD Cadet Martha Brown, who also helped plan the event.

“The front,” where guests could sit and eat while enjoying the music by the Cruise Knights band, “wasn’t as busy, but it was steady all night. So many people helped including our Explorers,” who bussed tables and took on any job required of them.

With a crush of out of town law enforcement and fire personnel attending the dinner, “This must be the safest building in Ventura County,” said Samantha Frady, who was handing out Sharpie pens to those who wanted to sign a roll of butcher block paper with get well greetings for Fogata.

“I got around 300 signatures and wishes for Jimmy,” as well as dozen of stories told about how Fogata, a native of Santa Paula, had assisted them over the years.

“One lady almost broke down telling me what Jimmy did for her when she lost her husband,” said Frady. “He’s also had a wonderfully kind heart, people love him.”

Police Chief Steve McLean was circulating through the crowd welcoming people and listening to their own memories about Fogata.