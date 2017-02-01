Rec. Commissioners to discuss new park at Thursday special meeting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There will be a special meeting of the City of Santa Paula Recreation Commission Thursday evening to address additional amenities at the proposed park at the Harvest at Limoneira development.

The February 2 meeting will be held at the Community Center (530 W. Main St.) starting at 6:30 p.m.

According to the agenda the commission will be address the creation of a priority list of added amenities for the 39-plus-acre park.

The commission has been addressing the public park for months and what amenities the $6 million allocation would buy as well as how an additional $5 million could be spent on the park.

Funds are from Limoneira Co., which with Lewis Community Builders will construct 1,500 new housing units east of Hallock Drive; the $5 million was given to the city in lieu of a joint use civic center that did not materialized.

The City Council will approve the basic park as well as the spending plan for the additional $5 million.