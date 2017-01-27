Harvest at Limoneira: Property being cleared for new residential project

Santa Paula News

The future Harvest at Limoneira is now just a patch of ground where Limoneira-Lewis Co. is clearing the property to put in infrastructure for the project planned for 1,500 residences, a K-8 school, 37-acre community park and commercial. Ground was broken in October 2016 for the infrastructure portion of the project, expected to see completed homes on the market in 2018. The stately palm trees in the foreground will remain on the property, located east of Hallock Drive and north of Highway 126.