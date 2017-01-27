La Terraza garners PC support for eatery expansion, banquet facility

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

La Terraza gained Planning Commission approval for expanding the restaurant into an adjacent building holding banquet facilities, a plan that had been sanctioned before in a different format. A new hearing was required due to the expiration of the original permit.

Adan Sandoval, owner of La Terraza, located on the corner of 10th and Main streets, was one of two applicants that had their special event center projects approved by the commission on January 24.

Palazzio, proposed by photographer Jose Melgar, was also approved for the building located at 814 E. Main St.

Both projects will next be considered by the City Council for final approval.

According to Joyce Parker-Bozylinski, contract planner, Sandoval plans to make the two buildings “look like one” using brick and stone on the façade.

Sandoval is seeking facilities to serve a capacity of 370 people and his business has a beer and wine license.

A new doorway would provide two Main Street entrances to the larger building, formerly a furniture store, and there would be more access between the buildings.

Sandoval, noted Parker-Bozylinski, “Has indicated he would like to explore expanding his restaurant into the area,” with the balance of the building providing banquet facilities.

The new business would require 124 parking spaces; Sandoval would provide valet parking for 110 leaving the need of 14 spaces that would be accommodated by private lots.

Although Sandoval requested closing at 1:30 a.m.; he must close at 12:30 a.m. and stop bar service one hour earlier, a half-hour more than requested.

“I liked this project before and I like it now,” said Commissioner Fred Robinson, who noted he viewed Sandoval’s proposal as “a much expanded restaurant that could accommodate events,” rather than an event center.

Sandoval’s consultant explained most of the project remained the same; his request for longer hours and a ? cutoff time for bar service are in line with state Alcoholic Beverage Control mandates.

“Santa Paula is probably the only city in Ventura County,” that does otherwise.