Planning Commission approves two event centers that bookend Main St.

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

In front of a packed City Hall Chambers the Planning Commission Tuesday approved two special event centers to be forwarded for consideration by the City Council, projects that bookend the historic Downtown.

The new Palazzio Event Center, wants to open at 814 E. Main St., just east of 8th Street. The existing La Terraza, which had received permitting in the past that lapsed, has taken over an adjacent building for expansion of the eatery and banquet facilities, at 10th and Main streets.

Both received approval after extensive public comment but not without questions largely centered on Palazzio, proposed by Jose Melgar.

The new venture would be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The maximum occupancy being requested is 569.

Parking had been an issues for the planned Palazzio, which would be opened in phases; initially the venue would have catered events on the bottom floor. The second phase would add a kitchen and new windows at the front of the building that over the decades housed J.C. Penney’s, antique shops and later, The Salvation Army Thrift Store. Restrooms will be added on both floors as well as children’s area.

Permits would also be phased from opening to beer and wine and later distilled spirits.

Contract Planner Joyce Parker-Bozylinski told commissioners the “historic tile” on the building would be retained.

Music would be limited to special events such as weddings and due to the thickness of the walls and air conditioning to be installed Parker-Bozylinski said noise should be muffled.

Melgar would like to serve 550 guests with 14 employees to meet the building’s code allowed capacity, a number that still must be reviewed by Fire and Building & Safety.

“Parking is one of the issue we spent much time on,” to lessen impacts to Downtown businesses but Melgar has secured 150 spaces on private lots, 40 parking spots short of what full capacity of the event center is calculated to need.

“We have analyzed the worst case scenario” if both Palazzio and La Terraza have full to capacity events at the same time.

Parker-Bozylinski said the latter would have 124 spaces for valet parking and use 52 spaces on public lots.

City owned parking lots provide 184 spaces — the parking lot at the Agriculture Museum was not factored in — and a “spot check” by both applicants noted the public lots are only utilized by about 20 percent after hours, allowing the use of 147 spaces.

Events that have a cover charge other than dinner for nonprofits, award ceremonies and other similar uses are banned, “Mainly to prevent the facility from turning more into a nightclub.”

Police, fire and Downtown merchants would be notified of any planned event over 300 people, which, said Parker-Bozylinski “should be easy as most events” of that size are scheduled well in advance.

Commissioner Mike Sommer asked wwwwat length about the restrooms questioning the number and layout and then noted, “The amount of stalls does not seem nearly enough for 569 people…”

Commissioner Robinson questioned the trash enclosures and was told that the present one in the building’s parking lot would likely be expanded.

Melgar told the commission he has been an area resident for 27 years, a professional photographer with his business Downtown, and such an event center “has been a dream of mine” for two decades.

“During my career I have noticed a shortage of nice venues,” in Santa Paula he noted.

“It would break my heart to do the photographs of weddings,” held locally that were forced to stage receptions out of town.

“I was able to find the right place to do it,” and other resources that have allowed the application.

“I have seen many banquet halls, been in the most humble,” to the finest and Melgar said it is his desire to provide a showcase that rivals the Hilton and will “bring dignity to my clients.”

“This place will be big enough, beautiful enough,” to draw business that Melgar said would also benefit the Downtown